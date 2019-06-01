A recent graduate from Delhi Technological University, I am embarking on a journey to start a platform for people to voice their opinion and share their stories with my new venture, CREATING TALKS. With the experience I have gained over time working in the education sector, I wish to impart my insights in the field of education, revolutionary ideas that are taking hold of Higher education field in India. Entrepreneurial background also fires my passion for entrepreneurship and hence I wish to explore and share more on the Entrepreneurial world as well. Knowledge is all about sharing and exploring and that is what I wish to attain through my stories