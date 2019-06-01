EDITIONS
Evangelist Raza
Understanding the Use of Influencer Marketing for Business Strategies in 2017
Just when you thought 2016 was big on influencer marketing, think again, this upcoming 2017 is about to explode on fire. Nowadays, influencer marketing is widely used in all businesses, as consumer’s use and trust social media in their everyday lives. When popular celebrities such as Selena Gomez promote and post a favorite beauty product on their Instagram page; consumers are more inclined to buy the product versus seeing an advertisement from the brand. Influencer marketing is the future and is a great investment and use of strategy for your business.
