EDITIONS
Login
Faisal Kawoosa
Faisal Kawoosa is the General Manager-Research & Consulting with CyberMedia Research [CMR]. His core areas of research include Telecommunications and ESDM. The views expressed here are personal. He can be contacted at releases@cmrindia.com.
Stories
Can offline expansion bring growth for smartphones in India?
by Faisal Kawoosa
Share on
16th Feb 2018
· 4 min read
Stories
Smart is over, it's time for Intelligent Phones
by Faisal Kawoosa
Share on
14th Nov 2017
· 3 min read