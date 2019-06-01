Fatema Tuz Zohra is a project management professional and a nerd. She holds two Masters’ Degree, namely, Technology Project Management and Strategic Foresight from the University of Houston. She is currently working on setting up her management consulting firm. Through her own entrepreneurial journey, she writes about her research, observation and experience to help other entrepreneurs with valuable insights. You can write to her at: fatemazohra1789@gmail.com and follow her on Twitter: @FatemaTZ.