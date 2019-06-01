FEMI-Royal is widely regarded as an Audible-Author (A Creative Writer who Speaks as much as he Writes), a Social Entrepreneur and an Enterprising Leader. He is an alumni of Daystar Leadership Academy, Global Shapers Community (an initiative of World Economic Forum) and the well revered Central Bank of Nigeria Entrepreneurship Development Centre where he was certified as an Exceptional Leader and an outstanding Business Enterprise Developer. He has features on Nigeria’s most respected newspapers especially The Nations, Tribune, National Mirror, Vanguard and News-Direct newspapers and he also features on radio programs on Rock-City FM, Radio Global FM, Lead city 89.1 FM, Impact Business Radio 92.5 FM to mention a few. He has delivered papers and presentations on numerous occasions in different states of Nigeria including Ondo State, Oyo State, Kwara State, Osun State, Lagos State, and Ogun State. His media commentary includes appearances on Ogun and Lagos State Television. He was a delegate at the African Youth Peace Call Conference on Leadership in Ghana (2013); the International Council on Economic Education Training on Entrepreneurship by Rotary Club of Altadena, California (2014), the Western Regional Conference of Student for Liberty, University of Ibadan (2013), the National Leadership and Development Seminar in the Republic of Benin (2015), the Global Leadership Summit by Williow Creek Association, USA (2014), the Young Leaders Pre Forum Convergence on Sustainability, Lagos Business School, Ajah (2014) and the Youth Stakeholders Forum with Governor Fashola (2014). Royal has received several honors and awards including the Most Creative Agricultural Student, in the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (2013), Award of Excellence as the pioneer President of Top-Notch Writers Org (2014), the Most Creative Final Year Brethren Member of the Nigerian Fellowship of Evangelical Students (2014), Award of Excellence in Value and Social Development by IMPACT Group (2013) and Award of the 5th Most Influential Student in The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (2014). He has participated in various youth development initiative and he is an alumnus of many Nigeria's leading Social Enterprise such as LEAP Africa, African Students for Liberty, RISE Networks and Social Leadership Academy, USA. He blogs at www.femiroyal.wordpress.com and he is a proud author of few books including, The Exceptional Leader, You have an Amazing Destiny amongst other. He is a Business Development Strategist and the CEO of McRoyal Consulting LLC. He is widely traveled and enjoys reading, writing, mentoring and listening to music.