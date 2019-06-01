EDITIONS
Founding Team, Finzy
Amit More, the Founder and CEO of Finzy, is the unquestionable expert in the Indian banking and financial services industry, with over 16 years of experience in a wide variety of organisations across commercial banks as well as non-banking financial companies. Having worked with organizations like ThoughtWorks, Sabre, MindTree, Siemens, and Amadeus, Abhinandan Sangam is the Co-Founder and CTO of Finzy. With over 19 years of experience, he is an expert in building capabilities – both in products as well as people. With 23 years of sales, marketing, and distribution experience in companies like Toyota, TVS, and Dunlop, Vishwas Dixit, Finzy’s Co-founder and CMO, is an expert in market expansion projects, pan-India channel management, and CRM. Identifying himself as a storyteller, Finzy’s CIO and Head of Product Apoorv Gawde has over a decade of experience in building products and has created and delivered products across different domains.
Beating challenges, taking risks, and making gambles: a sneak peek into Year One at P2P platform Finzy

by Founding Team, Finzy
1st Aug 2018 · 7 min read