Amit More, the Founder and CEO of Finzy, is the unquestionable expert in the Indian banking and financial services industry, with over 16 years of experience in a wide variety of organisations across commercial banks as well as non-banking financial companies. Having worked with organizations like ThoughtWorks, Sabre, MindTree, Siemens, and Amadeus, Abhinandan Sangam is the Co-Founder and CTO of Finzy. With over 19 years of experience, he is an expert in building capabilities – both in products as well as people. With 23 years of sales, marketing, and distribution experience in companies like Toyota, TVS, and Dunlop, Vishwas Dixit, Finzy’s Co-founder and CMO, is an expert in market expansion projects, pan-India channel management, and CRM. Identifying himself as a storyteller, Finzy’s CIO and Head of Product Apoorv Gawde has over a decade of experience in building products and has created and delivered products across different domains.