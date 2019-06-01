She leads the Clean Energy Initiatives and is the Manager of University Partnerships at Swissnex India. Having curated this initiative, she believes Cleantech week is a platform for swiss researchers and entrepreneurs to gain in-depth insights on changing energy landscapes in India. It is an opportunity for swiss clean energy players to explore India from a new perspective for manufacturing, sourcing, and technical collaborations, and also to rethink ways they could engage with the dynamic market which is set out to achieve 175 GW renewable energy generation capacity target by 2022.