A corporate lawyer with a strong commercial background along with a specialisation in technology law. Admitted to practise law in the Supreme Court of England & Wales (NP) as also a member of the Bar council of Karnataka. Areas of specialisation - Private Equity, M&A, Financing, Gaming, Technology law, White collar crimes and employment. Former partner - Amarchand Mangaldas, Mumbai. Currently, a senior partner in Khaitan & co at it's Bangalore office after serving a 3-year term on the Executive Committee and now one of the National Practice Co-ordinator for the Corporate Practice of Khaitan & co.