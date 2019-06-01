I am leading Elixir Integrated Brandcomm Pvt. Ltd. as Founder Director & Creative Head, an award winning communications agency with over 16 years of industry experience. I founded Elixir Designs, a creative communication boutique, back in 2004. I, along with my team, put our extensive efforts to grow from strength to strength, partnering with various reputed brands ranging from startups to large MNCs. After 12 successful years, Elixir Designs recently transformed into Elixir Integrated Brandcomm Private Limited, a fully integrated brand communication agency. A fine arts graduate from reputed art school, I spent few years working in the leading advertising agencies as an art director, gaining fully integrated invaluable creative experience across print, television, digital, OOH, DM and radio. Having entered the field when advertising in India was just a neo-nascent stage, I have not only seen it all happen before my eyes but also worked in many memorable brand campaigns and set benchmarks. Over the years with Elixir, I and my team have bagged more than 150 distinguished awards and industry recognitions for various creative communication campaigns. Having seen the creative as well as the business side of the industry, I relentlessly inspire and work with my team for a simple mission - to drive people into action through the power of communication.