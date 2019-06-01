Garima Gulati: A multitasking HR professional with an engineer's brain who hasp passion for excellence. She has been steering wide range of functions including employer branding, recruitment, employee engagement, leadership development and business partnership with global stakeholders. She is ready to go extra(x2) mile in leveraging her business & functional knowledge in helping people around her. She finds satisfaction in sharing and learning from her network, reach out to her at https://in.linkedin.com/in/garimagulatibhutani