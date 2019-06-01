Dr. Garima Singh, is the Co-Founder and CEO of BlingVine, a leading fashion jewelry online portal, based out of Hong Kong, with an Indian footprint in Chandigarh. She completed her MBA from Hong Kong University of Science & Technology and holds an MBBS degree from MLB College, Jhansi. She started this e-commerce platform as her MBA internship project, while other students were busy looking for internships.Her interest in apparels and accessories paved the path to the onset of a leading e-commerce portal. BlingVine was founded with the thought of a two month internship project and now with the determination of Dr.Singh and her husband Gaurav Bansal, an IIT graduate, BlingVine is growing rapidly. Her aim is to create an exclusive contemporary- design oriented jewelry market. URL: https://blingvine.com/ Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/drgarimasingh/