Gaurav Shah, an MBA from IIM Calcutta and an Engineer from BITS, Pilani moved from the corporate sector work life towards the development space with an intention to take it to newer heights. Gaurav has over 14 years of experience working both in private sector as well as in the social development space (microfinance, health & nutrition, impact investment, education (School, Pre-School and Higher Education)) largely as a management consultant and now as Co-Founder of the Indian School of Development Management (ISDM).