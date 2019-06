Gaurav is the Sales Director of India, at Limelight Networks. In his current role, Gaurav is responsible for revenue and growth strategies in the fast-growing mid-market and startup segments for Limelight Networks in India. Gaurav has over 13 years of technology sales, marketing and business development experience. Prior to Limelight Networks, Gaurav held various sales, business development and marketing positions for Akamai Technologies, Synygy and CareerBuilder.com in India.