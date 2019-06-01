EDITIONS
Learn the ways of design thinking!
by Gaurav Peshkar
18th Jul 2017
Avantika University: The synergistic alliance between talent and creativity
Setting an educational institution is an onerous task. While laying a foundation and making others understand their vision and mission are just two aspects of setting up an institution, the aspect that will redefine them is their educational pedagogy, which in the present world is of utmost importance.
by Gaurav Peshkar
10th Jan 2017
