Gautam Duggal is the Co-Founder and CEO of Eccosphere (https://www.eccosphere.com/), a co-working space in Noida. He is a B.Com graduate from Delhi University and has over 18 years of professional experience. He conceived Eccosphere as a unique and holistic co-working space. Inside Eccosphere a Zen Buddhist design radiates calmness, serenity, and enables members to work productively and creatively taking care of the Trinity - Mind, Body and Work.