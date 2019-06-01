Girish Balachandran is Founder of ON PURPOSE
, a creative communications consultancy focused on
driving social change in India. He is a recipient of the ‘World’s Best Storyteller Award 2018’ by the World Storytelling Congress, included in Reputation Today
’s Top 40 Under 40 Communication Professionals in India, and declared one of the most influential public relations professionals by PR Week
’s Global Power Book, 2016. In his spare time, he can be found haggling with meat vendors in Nizamuddin East.