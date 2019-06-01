Gopal Bohra is a Partner at N.A. Shah Associates LLP with nearly 20 years of experience in direct tax services. He has advised a number of companies on corporate income tax matters, including International Tax matters and transfer pricing. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from the Ajmer University and qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1998. Gopal’s complete understanding of taxation laws enables him to provide clients with comprehensive and accurate tax advice to their current and future business issues. His areas of expertise include Tax Compliance and Litigation Transfer Pricing.