Gurmeet Singh Arora is a DJ-cum-music producer-turned-restaurateur. In order to find a remedy for his unhealthy lifestyle turned the DJ-cum-music producer, decided to start-up his own health food restaurant in Mumbai called Flax. He is now the owner of the standalone establishments such as Flax It Up- Healthy living, Yazu- Pan Asian Supper Club, Doppio bar and Brasserie, and Tryst. These restaurants and clubs are award-winning ventures and they have considerably shaped Mumbai’s nightlife and dining scene