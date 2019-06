Hardik Harsora is the founder of EFFEX Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd. He’s a sharp evaluator of business processes and has been a part of the Quality and Process Excellence world for more than 15 years. Hardik’s success as Principal Consultant has been measured by volume of testimonials clients have passed for his work. He has also trained and coached more than 10000 entrepreneurs on subjects of Business Management, Project Management, Process Improvement and Sales & Marketing.