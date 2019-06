Hari is the co-founder of PickYourTrail - a platform for personalised vacations. His passion for travel and the belief that travel can change the way we perceive the world is what led to PickYourTrail (http://www.pickyourtrail.com/). Hari is a part of the global shapers community and loves to play cricket to unwind. An MBA from IIM Bangalore, Hari is currently 5 countries short of his goal of 30 by 30.