Guest blog by Harnoor Gill, founder of Peace Welcome Club. Harnoor was recipient of The Global Changemaker Award for his pioneering work in promoting civic engagement among youth. He has been recognized for his community service with the Canadian Family magazine’s Canada’s Top 15 Under 15 Award, the Young Conservationist Award, the YMCA Canada Peace Medal, the South Asian Teen of the Year Award, and most recently the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal. As a Youth Volunteer Leader in his community in the Halton Region, he successfully launched a campaign for new youth immigrants, The Peace Welcome Club is the first of its kind in his community and it encourages new youth to become acquainted with and then give their own contribution to the local community in which they live. Currently, Harnoor is grade 12 student attending high school in Georgetown Ontario. https://www.facebook.com/PeaceWelcomeClub