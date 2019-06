Harsh Dhand is the CEO and Co-Founder of RENTSHER. He spearheads the finance and operations of the firm and is also responsible for overseeing the growth and business strategies of RENTSHER. A topper from IIT-Delhi, B.Tech and MTech in 2004, and an MBA from Said Business School, Oxford 2007-08, Harsh started his career with Philips and then IBM Research India as a Senior Business Development Manager.