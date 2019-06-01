Harsh has been deeply devoted to children’s social causes & filmmaking since his NIT Durgapur college life, where he founded ‘Bihari More Education Project’ & ‘Paper Weight Entertainment’ to support & live the same passion. Since then life has been full of tough decisions & risks. From dropping-out of IIM Indore to working at Lowe Lintas Advertising Agency Mumbai to presently running his 2 organisations full-time, Harsh has showcased his film works at various film festivals, including the prestigious Cannes.