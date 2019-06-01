Hersh Lilaramani is a young entrepreneur who comes with an experience of nearly 8 years. He was with Jet Airways as a Revenue Manager (North East India) for 2 years, and took the plunge himself in 2012, starting a premium leather fashion and accessory brand, Zakiz. The company has grown over 100% consecutively in the last 3 years. He is a sports enthusiast, and plays and blogs about football, table tennis, chess and cricket. An FPL fanatic, Hersh also owns a cricket league which gives opportunities to local players to showcase their talent & make money while playing their favourite game.