Himani Kankaria is a Creative Keeda at eComKeeda, an independent content writing and marketing consultant, and a brand ambassador of Hootsuite. She has 8+ years of combined experience in content, SEO, and complete digital marketing. With her content writing and marketing strategies, she has helped businesses with more than 800% growth in traffic and more than 200% growth in conversions. Himani shares her knowledge, experience, and expertise with fellow content writers and marketers on various social media platforms and even on Twitter chats such as #SEOTalk, #SEMrushchat, and #ContentWritingChat.