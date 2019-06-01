Himani is an experienced corporate lawyer practicing in Mumbai, India. She is an admitted LL.M Candidate and Dean's Graduate Scholar at NYU School of Law, 2019-2020. She has worked with several start-ups as an independent professional. She is also associated with YES Bank Limited, Mumbai as a legal consultant to the Credit Administration Team. Prior to working independently, she was an Associate at a law firm - Samvad Partners, Mumbai. She belongs to the quaint, cultural city of Lucknow, likes to paint by the beach and is also a wannabe fitness enthusiast. You can connect with her on Linkedin at - linkedin.com/in/himani-singh-51454262