Himanshu Arora is the Co-founder of Social Panga, an agency offering end-to-end digital marketing services. He is a believer in disruptive digital marketing and would describe himself as “Marketing Mafia”. He has worked for many leading brands, such as Coca-Cola, SAP, Accenture, Citibank, HUL, Google, Horlicks, NBA, Decathlon, and more.