About Houseome.com:

Houseome.comis an interior designing company that provides end to end solution with their unique technology that creates a complete online model for their customer’s new homes. Houseome offers bespoke services that give clients liberty to choose from a plethora of designs. Some of the key features include - interior wizard on call, customized solutions, 3D walkthroughs, readymade interior packages. Furthermore, Houseome provides Civil work, False ceiling, Plumbing, Lighting and Carpentry work under the supervision of professionals. Houseome is a prudent combination of art and technology that gives life to the house of new age buyers by keeping themselves in tune with the changing consumer trends and patterns.





Mr. Pradeep Singhvi's Profile:

Mr. Pradeep Singhvi is the Founder and CEO of Houseome.com - an interior designing company that has built a platform to create a dream home for new age buyers. Pradeep is a seasoned Finance professional who's turned into an Entrepreneur with an aim to disrupt the current interior designing space in Mumbai.

Prior to starting off on his entrepreneurialjourney, Pradeep was heading the business planning and budgeting of the Trent Hypermarket Ltd. - Star Bazaar - A TATA & Tesco Enterprise. A Chartered Accountant graduate he has also worked as financial head for financial and corporate companies like Times Television Network, Capegemini and Raymond Apparel etc in the past.



