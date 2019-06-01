About Human Racers Human Racers is a management consulting firm, specialized into Strategic HRM. Our Philosophy Provide Start-up’s to small and mid-sized company with straightforward, high impact, customized and long term people solutions. How does Human Racers work? Human Racers begins with an onsite Health check-up (HRx), where our experts gather information about your business, growth objectives, Leadership team vision and existing HR processes and documentation, if any. With the help of this intervention, we develop your HR program that optimizes your people and seamlessly integrates all HR activities. Benefits • Gain peace of mind by being free to focus on key strategic growth areas. • Boosting employee morale and Retention • Customized policies, processes and documentation by experts. • Right balance between Traditional and Strategic HRM • Use of Analytics and tools to give clear insight • Advise and Mentoring to existing HR’s How we do it? Onsite HR Health Check-up by experts Recommendation to CEO Pick the Priority – As your partner and co-employer, Human Racers assumes primary responsibility over critical human resources functions and benefit plans, allowing you to focus on your business with unparalleled freedom and insulation from risk. We have categorized offering into three plans; which is as follows:-