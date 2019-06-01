Mr Husien Dohadwalla, a young edupreneur and international educator, is the Head of Curriculum – Middle, Secondary and High School, at the FazlaniL’AcademieGlobale and the DY Patil International School Network. He has made immense contributions in the education sector, for which he has been awarded as the ‘Edupreneur of the year 2017’ by Assocham India.Mr.Dohadwalla has been actively creating awareness and working towards the development of entrepreneurship courses in IB schools. He is a part of the International Baccalaureate (IB) Educator Network for the Asia Pacific Regionand has been appointed as the IB Diploma head in the year 2013, making him one of the youngest people to hold this prestigious position. He is well known for his leading workshops, inspections and is also a reader for the curriculum for numerous IB institutions.