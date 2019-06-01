IAS Naveen Jain is the Mission Director of National Health Mission, Rajasthan. He is actively working to improve the sex ratio of the state and to put an end to the atrocious act of female foeticide. Owing to his efforts, he is also known as the Man behind increasing number of girls in Rajasthan. Through his work he wants to bring a positive change in the society by removing all the social evils and taboos persisting till date. That's what makes him write about all the issues in the society in a way that people are inspired to accept and bring a positive change.