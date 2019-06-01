EDITIONS
Indradeep Ghosh

I am the Associate Professor and Faculty Dean at the Meghnad Desai Academy of Economics (MDAE), India’s top institute for postgraduate Economics education. I handle all academic matters, including teaching, research, faculty oversight, curriculum design, and assists in the institution’s admissions and placement processes. With over a decade of experience in teaching Economics, I am also a prolific writer in both Economics and interdisciplinary subjects, with his works appearing in a wide variety of global peer-reviewed journal.



Story

Rethinking economics for the future job market

by Indradeep Ghosh
Share on
22nd Feb 2019 · 3 min read

The relevance of economists in today's world

by Indradeep Ghosh
Share on
4th Dec 2018 · 3 min read