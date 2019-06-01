I am the Associate Professor and Faculty Dean at the Meghnad Desai Academy of Economics (MDAE), India’s top institute for postgraduate Economics education. I handle all academic matters, including teaching, research, faculty oversight, curriculum design, and assists in the institution’s admissions and placement processes. With over a decade of experience in teaching Economics, I am also a prolific writer in both Economics and interdisciplinary subjects, with his works appearing in a wide variety of global peer-reviewed journal.







