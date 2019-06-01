Indranil Choudhury – Co-Founder & CEO – Lexplosion Solutions Private Ltd. B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) National Law School of India [1994]; M.St. (Legal Research) University of Oxford [2001]; SMP IIM Calcutta [2007] Indranil is the co-founder and CEO of Lexplosion Solutions Private Limited. Lexplosion has done pioneering work in the technology-enabled compliance management space. Its cloud-based compliance application, Komrisk, is a market leader with companies like Vodafone; GE and Microsoft as its clients. Indranil is a lawyer-entrepreneur with diverse professional interests. He is a leading industry voice on compliance management and has been associated with several initiatives including NASSCOM’s Emerge and CII’s IT, ITeS and e-Commerce Committee. Indranil’s current focus is in effectively using technology to implement compliance management programs for small and medium enterprises both within India and outside. He is working with a team of Lexplosion lawyers and software developers in converting complex legal analytics into binary code. Indranil had previously worked as lead counsel for Genpact India. He had also led operations for one of Genpact's fastest growing sites in India. Prior to Genpact, Indranil had worked for Amarchand Mangaldas as a lawyer. Indranil is a member of CII National Council on IT, ITeS and e-Commerce and is also member of CII National SME Council and Co-Chair the Sub Group on Ease of Doing Business for the MSME Sector. Indranil speaks about building efficient and cost-effective compliance management programs at various NASSCOM and CII conferences. These have evinced interest from diverse professional groups such as General Counsels; Heads of Compliance; Risk; HR and Finance.