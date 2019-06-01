A humble person, 45, who wished during teenage to become a Cricketer, then did my Science graduation to become an Engineer like my father, and then tried to be an Indian Administrative Officer (IAS). But, perhaps, I was destined to be a professional Journalist as I could consciously acquire the relevant knowledge by completing my Bachelor of Communication and Journalism (BCJ) from Osmania University, and practicing journalism for the last two decades courtesy my mother tongue, Urdu Language. A satisfied person by the grace of almighty Allah. منکسرالمزاج شخص (۴۵ سال) جس نے کم عمری میں یہی تمنا کی کہ کرکٹر بن جائے، پھر سائنس گرائجویشن کرتے ہوئے سوچا کہ والد کی طرح انجینئر بنوں، اور پھر ان؛ین اڈمنسٹریٹیو آفیسر (آئی اے ایس) بننے کی سعی بھی کی۔ لیکن شاید، قدرت نے پیشہ ور صحافی بنانا بہتر سمجھا۔ چنانچہ میں عثمانیہ یونیورسٹی سے بیچلر آف کمیونکیشن اینڈ جرنلز (بی سی جے) کی تکمیل کے ذریعے متعلقہ ضروری علم حاصل کرپایا اور مادری زبان اُردو کی مرہون منت دو دہوں سے عملی زندگی میں ہوں۔ اللہ تبارک وتعالی کا فضل ہے کہ مطمئن شخص ہوں۔