Jacob Chandy Varghese has extensive experience in evaluating organizational efficiency from the organization leader’s perspective, using a well defined methodology, and recommends action plan, and guides implementation for better efficiency. Jacob very strongly advocates the need for collaborative ecosystems around a social organization, and consults with the organizational leader in defining and growing such an ecosystem. He also has vast experience in creating technology blueprints for meaningful and effective technology roll-out in the social sector, to ensure there is personalized relevance of technology for the target audience – in other words, bridging the participation divide.