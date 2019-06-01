EDITIONS
Jacob Chandy Varghese
Jacob Chandy Varghese has extensive experience in evaluating organizational efficiency from the organization leader’s perspective, using a well defined methodology, and recommends action plan, and guides implementation for better efficiency. Jacob very strongly advocates the need for collaborative ecosystems around a social organization, and consults with the organizational leader in defining and growing such an ecosystem. He also has vast experience in creating technology blueprints for meaningful and effective technology roll-out in the social sector, to ensure there is personalized relevance of technology for the target audience – in other words, bridging the participation divide.
Tips on Corporate Sustainability Responsibility for Entrepreneurs

CSR should really stand for Corporate Sustainability Responsibility, which then brings itself into the core of the business discussions.
by Jacob Chandy Varghese
30th Nov 2011 · 3 min read
Fix The Inside

I was invited by two board members of a large Social Enterprise to give a seminar to the Board of Directors. This organization has been doing years of good work among the underprivileged.
by Jacob Chandy Varghese
1st Oct 2011 · 3 min read