EDITIONS
Login
Jagdeep Singh
Another engineer turned into Digital Marketer. Jagdeep loves writing blogs and helping people to grow their business online. Cofounded
Virtual Trigger
How to promote your restaurant in 10 steps
If you are a restaurant owner you might have heard lots of confusing and conflicting ideas for restaurant promotion. But to grow your business you have to put efforts from inside. To promote restaurant you must have a good starting plan so that you can build your business on a solid foundation.Whenever you do promotions for your business, remember...
by Jagdeep Singh
Share on
18th Sep 2018
· 5 min read
How to promote your restaurant in 10 steps
by Jagdeep Singh
Share on
16th Jul 2018
· 5 min read
How entrepreneurs can improve India's Education System
by Jagdeep Singh
Share on
17th May 2018
· 5 min read
Why rural and remote areas need better and more schools
by Jagdeep Singh
Share on
18th Apr 2018
· 4 min read