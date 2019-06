A dancer of 12 years and deeply passionate about social change, Jahnavi not so secretly dances around with the idea of creating an alternative economic system to the monetary system. Originally from Bangalore, she is currently doing her UG at Minerva Schools at KGI in San Francisco. Over the next three years, as a part of her program, she will be living and studying in six other cities across the world - Seoul, Hyderabad, Berlin, Buenos Aires, London and Taipei.