EDITIONS
Login
Jaideep Gandhi
From Woe to Wow - Temporary workspaces for the modern woman
Sometime ago, in a candid interview, the Chief Executive Off
by Jaideep Gandhi
Share on
8th Mar 2017
· 3 min read
The dawn of temporary workspaces
In August last year, Gaurav Sethi, Aniruddha Gharat and I combined over 30 years of experience to provide solutions for on-demand workspaces through our online marketplace called mymatchbox. There is a paradigm shift in the way people work, and mymatchbox is here to address this shift. Here's why I think Temporary Workspaces are here to stay.
by Jaideep Gandhi
Share on
24th Jan 2017
· 5 min read