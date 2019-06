Jaimin Shah is the MD & CEO of DEV IT Ltd and Chairman – Domestic Council, NASSCOM. He holds a Bachelors in Engineering in Computers from DDIT, Gujarat University and has over 20 years of experience in the IT domain. DEV IT was founded in 1997 and has seen new heights every year under his leadership. With his vision and hard work, the company recently got listed on the NSE Emerge platform with its IPO subscribed over 74 times. NSE Emerge is a special platform for SME companies for raising funds.