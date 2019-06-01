Anurag is a co-founder and COO at KredX
, an online bill discounting platform helping SMEs find the required working capital for their business and providing retail investors an alternative investment avenue with above average returns. Anurag has more than 12 years of experience in technology, banking and business. He started his career with Oracle after passing out from IIT Kanpur in 2003, moved to HSBC and then started his own construction company registered in Bangalore, before taking the plunge in the startup world.