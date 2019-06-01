Chartered Accountant
Founder at Arhad Consultancy
Service we offered:
1) Business development advisory, creating business models, how to boost up your sales, SWOT analysis, analyzing market trends.
2) Audit, tax advisory/consultancy services (including the filing of the Income-tax return), financial analysis, market research, and ROC Compliance to individuals as well as startups and MSME's.
For any business related queries, reach out to us @ Mobile: +918355841137
Email: arhad.consultancy @ gmail.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Arhad-Consultancy-2176271709088968/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/shobhit-jain-3017b4104/