James Thomas leads the India business of Kronos Incorporated, a worldwide leader in Workforce Management in the Human Capital space. At Kronos, James set up the business for Kronos in India, and has led it for the last 6 years to emerge as one of the fastest growing and profitable businesses of Kronos. James has provided thought leadership to Workforce Management in India, evangelizing a nascent India market to embrace cutting edge Workforce Management platforms for HR Operational Excellence and enhanced Employee Productivity and Engagement. James is also a member of the International Leadership team at Kronos.