Janaki Rajagopalan
Human capital management professional for over 30 years. Worked with MNC’s heading North America. Now a consultant, specializing in creating content for leadership teams. Serious sketch artist.
Entrepreneurship
Consensus is not absence of conflict!
by Janaki Rajagopalan
8th Feb 2019
· 6 min read
Entrepreneurship
To be a Learning Organisation - a vision worth pursuing
by Nandini Vaidyanathan
1st Feb 2019
· 6 min read
Life
Decision-making – Where Judgement Meets Action
by Nandini Vaidyanathan
29th Jan 2019
· 6 min read
Entrepreneurship
Autonomy, Mastery and Purpose – the new Maslow!
by Nandini Vaidyanathan
22nd Jan 2019
· 7 min read
Entrepreneurship
Culture – an organisation’s biggest collateral!
by Nandini Vaidyanathan
18th Jan 2019
· 7 min read
Entrepreneurship
How to negotiate and win friends!
by Nandini Vaidyanathan
21st Dec 2018
· 9 min read
