Jasal Shah
Jasal Shah is CEO, Managing Director, and Spokesperson of Marketlytics and Velocity MR. He is an MBA graduate from the Institute for Technology and Management and has worked with leading agencies like IDC (International Data Corporation) and IMRB International (Part of the Kantar Group, WPP’s information, insight, and consultancy division). He specializes in technology-related market research and was recently felicitated with the Leadership Award by the World Marketing Congress endorsed by CMO Asia for his contribution to Market Research Industry. Jasal has also served as a council member of the most prestigious global market research association – ESOMAR.
The game-changers: Rise of automation in market research

by Jasal Shah
19th Dec 2018 · 5 min read
The importance of market research for the healthcare sector

by Jasal Shah
24th Aug 2018 · 6 min read
How market research can share insights for Indian companies to scale globally

by Jasal Shah
21st Jun 2018 · 5 min read