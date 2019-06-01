Jasal Shah is CEO, Managing Director, and Spokesperson of Marketlytics and Velocity MR. He is an MBA graduate from the Institute for Technology and Management and has worked with leading agencies like IDC (International Data Corporation) and IMRB International (Part of the Kantar Group, WPP’s information, insight, and consultancy division). He specializes in technology-related market research and was recently felicitated with the Leadership Award by the World Marketing Congress endorsed by CMO Asia for his contribution to Market Research Industry. Jasal has also served as a council member of the most prestigious global market research association – ESOMAR.