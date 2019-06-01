EDITIONS
Jasmeet Singh
Jasmeet is a Digital Marketing Trainer who helps small businesses and startups grow their business using digital marketing. He is the co-founder and Lead Trainer at http://thesharpbrain.com
Struggling with Marketing? Try these 3 simple DIY steps of Digital marketing to promote your startup
by Jasmeet Singh
27th Sep 2017
How “Entry Tax” is stopping the Growth of E-commerce Startups
For a country pitching initiatives like “Startup India” “Digital India”, the Entry taxes imposed by various state governments is a step back.The trend of starting taxation without understanding the implications or industry growth is bound to have long-term impact on the e-commerce industry in India.
by Jasmeet Singh
20th Jun 2016
