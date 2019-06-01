Jatin Goel is the Creator of The Vault, one-of-a-kind investment platform which is open to SMEs, the student community, household & rural ventures, and start-ups at an incubation stage. An MBA from the Stephen M. Ross School of Business, University of Michigan, Jatin also holds a Master’s Degree in International Management from The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) as well as a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Finance from Warwick Business School. His return to India coincided with a growing buzz around the Indian start-up ecosystem, which inspired him to incept his own venture. This led to the creation of The Vault. Jatin’s vision for establishing The Vault has been inspired by his diverse exposure and professional expertise gained over the years. A one-of-its-kind investment platform, Jatin is looking to build a brand that is more than just a business and adds great value to the entire start-up ecosystem.