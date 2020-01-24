Jaxon Smith, is an MBA graduate, who has worked as an HRM manager for almost 13 years for big companies as well as budding startups. He has gained experience on the work culture of both, startups and corporate giants. He is currently working as a tutor and also writes articles and papers on the importance of Human Resource management in the growth and development of a company in its starting phases. As teaching is writing is one of his niches, he also has worked with publishing houses as a writer and proofreader.