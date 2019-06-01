Jay Krishnan is the Chief Executive Officer of T- Hub, India’s largest startup Incubator & Corporate innovation Program. Jay is also the Managing partner of T- Fund, T-Hub’s accelerator VC fund. Jay has over 20 years of entrepreneurial and corporate work experience spanning India and the US. In his entrepreneurial innings, Jay has had the fortune of being part of a founding member of a failed technology startup, joining a growing deep tech. startup in college and founding and successfully exiting an industrial IoT startup.