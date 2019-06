CEO and Chief Coach – Blue Fire Coaching Consultants, Jay is a Leadership Coach, Speaker and Columnist with clients across India and South East Asia. BFCC provides Coaching solutions to handle Leadership and Business challenges for Individuals and C Suite teams to create a robust and mindful Workplace. He is a CPC (Certified Professional Coach) by International Coach Academy, Sydney. He is also a credentialed PCC (Professional Certified Coach) by ICF (International Coach Federation).