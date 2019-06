Jay is the CEO at Hashtaag, a Mobile app development company focusing on Design driven product engineering competing with some of the Silicon-Valley & New York based start-ups. Prior to co-founding Hashtaag, Jay worked with a bay area company which raised a funding of $10 Million from Sequoia & IDG Ventures. Passionate about building products & helping entrepreneurs ideate the product roadmap has been the core focus for Jay from day one at Hashtaag.